Retired tahsildar, businessman held in Amaravati land scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After detaining the Deputy Collector of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the alleged insider trading in Amaravati lands arrested a revenue officer and one businessman on Wednesday. The tainted official was identified as Anne Sudheer Babu (63), a retired tahsildar of Thullur mandal, and was accused of tampering with the records of assigned lands and registering them in the name of businessman Gummadi Suresh (53) during his tenure 2014-17.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the two under Sections 120-B, 407, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 477 (A) of IPC, Section 3 (i) (f) (g), 3 (2) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Act -1989 and Section 7 of AP Assigned Lands Prohibition of Transfers Act - 1977 in Thullur police station. During the course of investigation, SIT officials noticed that Sudheer Babu tampered with the records of assigned lands at Peddalanka in Rayapudi mandal and registered lands in the name of Suresh.

“Sudheer Babu transferred assigned lands and gained benefits. He misused his post and colluded with private persons for gain,” said Thullur DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy. The official was questioned at his residence in Tadepalli on Wednesday before he was detained by investigation authorities. The SIT officials have arrested five persons in connection with the scam so far.