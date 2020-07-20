‘Beware of clicking on unverified links, installing screen sharing apps’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AS several cyber frauds were reported during lockdown, cybercrime police are advising the people not to install mobile screen sharing applications. Cybercrime police said fraudsters have found a new way of cheating where the gullible people are asked to download a remote desktop supported screen sharing mobile applications such as QuickSupport, Team Viewer and AnyDesk.

Once the victim installs the application on his/her mobile phone, scammers approach the victim, takes entry code so that they can access the mobile phone and commit crimes. “Sometimes, the scammers may also threaten you using the extracted information,” said Cybercrime CI K Shivaji. Shivaji explained one such case where the victim lost money to the fraudsters in a similar manner. “A Vijayawada- based retired bank employee lost `91,000 to cybercriminals. He received a call and the caller informed the victim that his Paytm account was suspended due to technical issues and asked him to install QuickSupport mobile application to restore the account. Believing him, the victim installed the app and gave access code to the accused. To his shock, the fraudsters transferred `91,000 from his bank account to an unidentified account,” Shivaji explained. He urged the public not to open suspicious online internet banking websites, customer care numbers, softwares, anti-virus and coupon codes, while browsing the internet.