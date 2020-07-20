STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Beware of clicking on unverified links, installing screen sharing apps’

Once the victim installs the application on his/her mobile phone, scammers approach the victim, takes entry code so that they can access the mobile phone and commit crimes.

Published: 20th July 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AS several cyber frauds were reported during lockdown, cybercrime police are advising the people not to install mobile screen sharing applications. Cybercrime police said fraudsters have found a new way of cheating where the gullible people are asked to download a remote desktop supported screen sharing mobile applications such as QuickSupport, Team Viewer and AnyDesk.

Once the victim installs the application on his/her mobile phone, scammers approach the victim, takes entry code so that they can access the mobile phone and commit crimes. “Sometimes, the scammers may also threaten you using the extracted information,” said Cybercrime CI K Shivaji. Shivaji explained one such case where the victim lost money to the fraudsters in a similar manner. “A Vijayawada- based retired bank employee lost `91,000 to cybercriminals. He received a call and the caller informed the victim that his Paytm account was suspended due to technical issues and asked him to install QuickSupport mobile application to restore the account. Believing him, the victim installed the app and gave access code to the accused. To his shock, the fraudsters transferred `91,000 from his bank account to an unidentified account,” Shivaji explained. He urged the public not to open suspicious online internet banking websites, customer care numbers, softwares, anti-virus and coupon codes, while browsing the internet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyber fraud
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp