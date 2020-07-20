Rain throws life out of gear

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HEAVY rain threw normal life out of gear in the city on Sunday morning. The intensity of the downpour, accompanied by lightning and thunder, lasted well over three hours. According to Met officials, the district received 42 mm rainfall and Vijayawada Urban received 23.25 mm on Sunday. Commuters on several major roads such as Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road, Jammichettu Centre, Shunabbattila Centre, Krishna Lanka, Maruthi Nagar, One Town, Vidyadharapuram, Kabela Centre faced a harrowing time. Several low-lying areas were completely inundated. With rainwater inundating Wynchipet area in One Town, roadside vendors faced a tough time.