Rain throws life out of gear

VIJAYAWADA: HEAVY rain threw normal life out of gear in the city on Sunday morning. The intensity of the downpour, accompanied by lightning and thunder, lasted well over three hours. According to Met officials, the district received 42 mm rainfall and Vijayawada Urban received 23.25 mm on Sunday. Commuters on several major roads such as Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road, Jammichettu Centre, Shunabbattila Centre, Krishna Lanka, Maruthi Nagar, One Town, Vidyadharapuram, Kabela Centre faced a harrowing time. Several low-lying areas were completely inundated. With rainwater inundating Wynchipet area in One Town, roadside vendors faced a tough time.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
New consumer protection law comes into force: Paswan
Puducherry CM presents Rs 9000 crore tax free budget amid objections from Lt Governor
'Saddened but not surprised': Sachin Pilot denies Rajasthan Congress MLA's allegations
IndiGo to lay off 10% of its workforce amid COVID-19 crisis
West Bengal announces two-day lockdown every week; COVID-19 community transmission seen in few areas
SC reserves order on AGR payment schedule, Vodafone Idea says almost all net worth wiped out