SEB filed 24K cases so far

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DEPUTY Chief Minister (Excise) Narayana Swamy has reiterated that illegal transportation and sale of liquor will not be tolerated. In a press release, he said since the SEB was formed on May 16, the agency has registered 24,192 cases and arrested 32,095 people on charges of illegal transportation of liquor. It seized 1,27,878 liters of illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor, besides destroying 23.73 lakh liters of FJ Wash and seizing 1 lakh kilos of black jaggery. He said a total 15,969 litres of IMFL, 1,235 liters of beer, 1,13,469 liters of NDPL were seized so far.