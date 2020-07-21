BC corporations likely to get directors by July-end

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all the posts of chairpersons and directors of BC Corporations should be filled by the end of July. During a review meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister said that only 69 castes among BCs were given priority by the previous government, but his government brought all the castes among BCs under focus and formed new Corporations, taking the strength to 52, so every one belonging to BCs can stand benefited.

Each corporation will have 7 to 12 directors and it is better if all the corporations are housed in one building. The posts of chairpersons and directors of all corporations should be filled by month-end and they should ensure that the benefits are reaching the intended sections properly, the Chief Minister said.

An amount of `22,685. 74 core was spent towards BC welfare, benefiting 2.13 crore people, after the YSRC came to power, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that Skill Development Centres are coming up in each Parliamentary constituency in 18 months and big companies from countries like Germany will be partners in the skill development programme. The corporations should see that their community gets the benefit in skill upgrading and should have at least one representative from Skill Development Centres.

Under YSR Cheyutha, nearly 25 lakh women in the age group of 45 to 60 have benefited and majority of them are BCs, he said. There was a discussion about nomadic tribes and the officials were advised to take issue to the notice of the Commission.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, ministers Mopidevi Venkataramana, Krishna Das, Botcha Satyanarayana, MLAs Venugopala Krishna, P Satish, Vidadala Rajini, Jogi Ramesh, P Umashanker Ganesh, Adeep Raju, Burra Madhusudhan Yadav, Gorla Kiran Kumar, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy and officials were present.