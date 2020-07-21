STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five more Covid hospitals and better care needed: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Emphasising the quality of treatment at Covid hospitals, he directed the officials concerned to fill the vacant posts of doctors and paramedics at the earliest.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday told officials to increase the number of state-level Covid hospitals, meant for critical care, from five to 10, and prepare an action plan to improve the quality of treatment. Increasing the number of Covid-19 hospitals will reduce the pressure on medical staff, he said while taking stock of the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Emphasising the quality of treatment at Covid hospitals, he directed the officials concerned to fill the vacant posts of doctors and paramedics at the earliest. He also told them to take over all 84 Covid hospitals in the districts, and ensure full-fledged treatment and care in them on a par with state-level Covid hospitals.Jagan asked the officials to prepare a report on these hospitals within a couple of days, highlighting the requirements for infrastructure and medical staff.

“The government is prepared to give incentives to improve infrastructure in hospitals designated for Covid-19 treatment, so there will be better infrastructure and medical and non-medical staff will perform better,” he said.The officials were also directed to conduct periodical reviews of tele-medicine facilities and check if the prescribed medicines are being door-delivered. They were told to focus more on the Nadu-Nedu programme taken up in the health sector. With robust infrastructure in place, a crisis like the coronavirus outbreak can be dealt with effectively, he said.

“There is no need to panic and people should voluntarily come for testing if they have symptoms of Covid-19. About 85 per cent of people recover under home quarantine, and everyone should follow the safety measures,” he said, adding that there should be no delay in treating the elderly and those suffering from comorbidities.High standards should be maintained at Covid Care Centres and complaints should be reviewed, Jagan told the officials, adding that a massive awareness campaign should be conducted on the precautions and what to do when one has symptoms of the disease.

