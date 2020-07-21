STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government to sign MoU with Amul today

Image of Amul Gold milk packets used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government will sign an MoU on Tuesday with Gujarat-based cooperative giant Amul for the development of dairy and related products in the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting with officials on the eve of signing the MoU with Amul, said the pact will play a vital role in diary sector development and will be helpful for the women groups to grow economically and socially, leading to their self reliance.

The initiative will help dairy farmers get remunerative price and the consumers will get quality products at competitive prices. The tie-up with Amul will lead to farmers getting the high-end technology and marketing opportunities. The State is spending `11,000 crore in the next four years under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara for women, he said. Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondiah, State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) MD Vani Mohan and other officials participated in the meeting.

