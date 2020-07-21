STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep tabs on children’s activities, top cop tells parents

During lockdown, Vijayawada police arrested 36 college-going students who were caught red-handed peddling and consuming cannabis.

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Bathina Sreenivasulu urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities, expenses, lifestyle and movements, following a rise in drug peddling cases in the city. The top cop expressed concern that youngsters in the city are destroying their health and career by getting addicted to drugs. He added most parents were unaware that their children were addicted to drugs due to lack of proper monitoring.

During lockdown, Vijayawada police arrested 36 college-going students who were caught red-handed peddling and consuming cannabis. The police seized over 3,000 kg of ganja from their possession, he said adding cases were also filed against them.In another incident, the police arrested three persons, including two foreign nationals, in connection with drug peddling and seized 13 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drug from them. The accused were found to have been selling drugs to college-going students in order to make easy money.

In yet another case, four persons were arrested for possessing six Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) drug strips. “After getting acquainted with the college students, the gangs lure them with attractive incentives. The gangs operate the illegal business using the referral system. Stringent action will be taken against those found indulging in anti-social activities,” Sreenivasulu said.

He also advised the parents to check the rooms and bags of their children frequently and monitor their daily activities. “Other than enforcement, we are also providing help to the youngsters by sending them to rehabilitation centres and offering counselling,” the top cop said.The Commissioner also wanted the public to extend their cooperation by alerting the police if they came across such illegal activities in their surroundings or in their circles. “Public can share information with us by sending a message to 7328909090. The identity of informers will be protected,” the top cop assured.

