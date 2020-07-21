Krishna district reports 129 corona cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 129 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 3,677. The Covid-19 toll rose to 108 with the death of seven more persons. The district has 1,327 active cases and 2,268 persons were discharged so far. In a video link conference, District Collector A Md Imtiaz informed Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney that they were collecting 5,000 samples per day in the district. He said that triage centres were set up in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Nandigama and Gudivada.

In addition to them, seven private hospitals have come forward to extend medical treatment to Covid-19 patients and permission will be given for a few more hospitals in the next couple of days, he explained.

Majority of the infected persons are preferring to stay in home isolation, the Collector added.