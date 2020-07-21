STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minority and SC leaders picked for MLC seats under Governor’s quota

 The suspense over who would get the two MLC seats under the Governor’s quota is finally over.

Published: 21st July 2020 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The suspense over who would get the two MLC seats under the Governor’s quota is finally over. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite pressure from several sections including the Reddy community, has preferred to nominate a minority leader and a Scheduled Caste leader for the coveted seats.

Highly-placed sources confirmed to TNIE that P Ravindra Babu, an SC leader from East Godavari district and Zakiya Khanum, a Muslim leader, from Kadapa district have been nominated. “The CM is committed to empower backward communities, SCs, STs and minorities. His government has been giving them equal representation in Cabinet as well as nominated posts. Of the five Deputy CMs, one each went to SCs and minorities,” the sources said.

Ravindra Babu is a doctor who graduated from Andhra Medical College and worked at Municipal Corporation of Delhi as a medical officer till 1991. Later, he was selected for the IRS but quit his job as Commissioner of Customs and Excise in 2014 to join politics. He was elected as MP from Amalapuram on a TDP ticket but he resigned and joined YSRC in 2019.

Jagan likely to expand Cabinet tomorrow 

With the selection of Zakiya Khanum, an Arabic teacher from Rayachoti, Jagan fulfilled his pre-poll promise of giving representation to a leader from Rayachoti Assembly constituency in the Council.
Meanwhile, amid speculation that Jagan will expand his Cabinet very soon, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday accepted the resignations of Mopidevi Venkataramana and Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, both of whom were elected to the Rajya Sabha recently. The Cabinet expansion may take place on Wednesday. Reliable sources informed TNIE that Jagan will pick leaders from the same community to which Mopidevi and Subash Chandra Bose belong.

Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, who was elected from Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency in East Godavari district, is among the front-runners to step into the shoes of Subash Chandra Bose, who also hails from the same district. The first-time MLA won against TDP Kapu leader Thota Trimurthulu in 2019. The other front-runner is Palasa MLA Dr Sidiri Appala Raju. Appala Raju hails from the fishermen community and is said to be the one who could succeed Mopidevi. 

Cabinet expansion likely tomorrow
Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, who was elected from Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency, and Palasa MLA Dr Sidiri Appala Raju are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet on Wednesday, according to sources

