Nadu-Nedu: Furniture distribution to schools from July 25

Officials said the education department has no arrears and the companies were not making full supply of cement for the school development works due to the dues of other departments.

Published: 21st July 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has directed the officials concerned to start distribution of furniture such as fans, sanitary materials, cupboards, to all schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme from July 25. He was speaking at a review meeting on the State government’s prestigious scheme at the Secretariat on Monday. Suresh mentioned that as per Centre’s orders, the new academic year will start from September 5.  “Do no compromise on the quality of works. The quality control teams should monitor the works on a daily basis. Make delivery schedules for the distribution of materials to all schools,” he said and directed B Rajsekhar principal secretary, education, to oversee the works. 

“There should not be any delay in fund flow. Works related to toilets construction and drinking water units should be given more focus,” he said. The officials brought to minister’s notice that there was delay in the supply of cement for the development works. More than 17,000 tonnes of cement is expected to get from 17 companies soon. “Ample funding is available and there should not be any lapses in payment to cement companies,” said the minister. To this, officials said the education department has no arrears and the companies were not making full supply of cement for the school development works due to the dues of other departments.  

“The matter will be brought to the notice of Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Suresh said and directed the officials to hand over the ‘Revolving Fund’ to the Parents’ Committees to carry out the works. On the occasion, the minister expressed satisfaction over the works carried out at the school in Gidijala village in Visakhapatnam district. 

Regarding distribution of study materials, he said that the textbooks should be distributed to Class I to VII students first. “Provide details of the schools where granite, tiles and marble have been laid as part of the Nadu-Nedu scheme,” he told officials.  While Visakhapatnam district stood  first in the progress of Nadu-Nedu works, Krishna district stood at the bottom. A total of 51.76 per cent of works have been completed in Visakhapatnam district as on date. Guntur and West Gadavari districts stand second and third positions, respectively.A total of `972.68 crore was spent under the scheme as on Sunday. 

