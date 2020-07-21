No NOTA if there is only one candidate in poll: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday made it clear that the option of NOTA cannot be there when there is a single candidate contesting in the local body elections. The candidate shall be declared elected unanimous, the High Court Bench of Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice B Krishnamohan said. Hearing PILs seeking provision of NOTA even if there is a single candidate, the Bench said there is no such provision and asked the petitioners to approach the Centre, State and the Chief Election Commissioner for making such a provision in the relevant laws.

Create posts for APAT officials, govt told

The AP High Court on Monday asked the State government to create supernumerary posts for the employees of the AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT), which was abolished by the State government in January this year. Hearing a PIL filed by advocate G Lakshminarayana against the abolition of APAT, the High Court bench of Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice B Krishnamohan said that there is a need to create 90 supernumerary posts to accommodate the staff who were working in the APAT. Advocate General S Sriram sought 10 days to inform the court about the government’s decision. The Bench posted the matter to August 3.