Police asked to club cases against JC family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday asked police to consider the FIRs filed against former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his family members in the BIS vehicle registration scam as a single case. Cases were registered against the TDP leader and his family members in Anantapur, Tadipatri, Tadipatri Rural, Orvakal and Peddapappur police stations in the scam.

Prabhakar Reddy, his wife Uma Reddy and their son Asmith Reddy, whose names figured in the FIRs, approached the High Court seeking court’s direction that all the FIRs registered at various police stations be considered as a single case. Justice K Vijayalakshmi said that there is no point in registering separate FIRs when the offence committed is the same. The case was posted to Wednesday for further hearing.

