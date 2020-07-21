STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Ration dealers call off protest, to resume supply

As a result, the ration supply came to a halt in 11 districts. In Prakasam and West Godavari districts, ration was distributed with the help of SHG women.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The eighth phase of ration supply for 1.49 crore beneficiaries will resume at 28,000 fair price shops in the State from Tuesday and continue till July 28 as talks between FP shop dealers and Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar succeeded on Monday.It may be noted here that FP shop dealers had been agitating for the past one week demanding payment of commission for supplying ration and provision of insurance cover considering them as frontline Corona warriors for distributing essential commodities to people during the pandemic. They claimed that four FP shop dealers fell victim to coronavirus in the State. As a result, the ration supply came to a halt in 11 districts. In Prakasam and West Godavari districts, ration was distributed with the help of SHG women.

Andhra Pradesh Ration Shop Dealers Association president M Venkata Rao told TNIE that the State government accepted their demands and promised to provide life insurance cover for the 28,000 odd FP shop dealers within a month. The insurance cover is likely between `10 lakh and `15 lakh for each dealer. So far, the FP shop dealers have supplied ration in seven phases under the Public Distribution System. However, the government has paid ` 50 crore as commission for the first two phases and readied proposals for the third phase for Rs 30 crore, which will be paid to the dealers in the coming days, he said.

When asked about the payment of commission, he maintained that the Centre should pay around `100 crore to the dealers under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The association is planning to take the issue into the notice of State BJP leaders seeking their support to get the commission amount from the Centre. “We will resume our operations across the State from Tuesday, strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. Each beneficiary will be supplied 5 kg of rice and 1 kg of chana dal,” Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ration
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp