Ration dealers call off protest, to resume supply

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The eighth phase of ration supply for 1.49 crore beneficiaries will resume at 28,000 fair price shops in the State from Tuesday and continue till July 28 as talks between FP shop dealers and Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar succeeded on Monday.It may be noted here that FP shop dealers had been agitating for the past one week demanding payment of commission for supplying ration and provision of insurance cover considering them as frontline Corona warriors for distributing essential commodities to people during the pandemic. They claimed that four FP shop dealers fell victim to coronavirus in the State. As a result, the ration supply came to a halt in 11 districts. In Prakasam and West Godavari districts, ration was distributed with the help of SHG women.

Andhra Pradesh Ration Shop Dealers Association president M Venkata Rao told TNIE that the State government accepted their demands and promised to provide life insurance cover for the 28,000 odd FP shop dealers within a month. The insurance cover is likely between `10 lakh and `15 lakh for each dealer. So far, the FP shop dealers have supplied ration in seven phases under the Public Distribution System. However, the government has paid ` 50 crore as commission for the first two phases and readied proposals for the third phase for Rs 30 crore, which will be paid to the dealers in the coming days, he said.

When asked about the payment of commission, he maintained that the Centre should pay around `100 crore to the dealers under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The association is planning to take the issue into the notice of State BJP leaders seeking their support to get the commission amount from the Centre. “We will resume our operations across the State from Tuesday, strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. Each beneficiary will be supplied 5 kg of rice and 1 kg of chana dal,” Rao said.