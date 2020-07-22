STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4,806 kids rescued under Operation Muskaan: DGP Gautam Sawang

Notices served on 22 traders across State for employing minors.

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

DGP D Gautam Sawang through videoconference enquiring with seven-year-old girl Bindu about the facilities being provided at child care shelters | Express

DGP D Gautam Sawang through videoconference enquiring with seven-year-old girl Bindu about the facilities being provided at child care shelters | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 4,806 street children, including child labourers and runaway kids, were rescued across the State under the week-long intensified drive Operation Muskaan COVID-19 phase six, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said.

Addressing mediapersons at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Sawang said the Andhra Pradesh police have succeeded in protecting the street children from getting affected by Covid-19. Out of the total children rescued during the operation, 4,075 are boys and the remaining are girls. While 4,703 children were reunited with their families, 103 were sent to child care shelters.

Interacting with one Bindu (7) and a boy Bobba Srinivas (11) through videoconference, the DGP asked them about the facilities being provided at child care shelters and instructed the officials concerned to take care of the children.

“Not just rescuing them, Andhra Pradesh police took care of the street children, one of the most vulnerable sections in the society. Covid-19 tests were conducted on the children. They were also provided protection kits comprising sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves. Three children, who tested positive, were admitted to Covid-19 hospitals for treatment,” Sawang said.

During the campaign, officers of CID and other line departments traced child labourers and orphans wandering at railway stations, bus stands and other public places and collected their details.

“We are happy to announce that 278 children were rescued from the clutches of child labour menace and reunited with their families,” the DGP pointed out.He said notices have been served on 22 traders across the State for employing minors.

