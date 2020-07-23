Man kills grandfather over property dispute

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governorpet police arrested one person for reportedly killing his grandfather over a property dispute on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Puli Appa Rao (90). According to Governorpet police, Puli Durga Prasad (41) entered into a heated argument with Appa Rao over a commercial property at Besant Road. Earlier too, Durga Prasad pressured his grandfather to register the property in his name. Due to family disputes, Appa Rao left home and started residing in an old age home at Agiripalli for the past one year.

On Monday, he came to Vijayawada to see the ongoing renovation works in his building. Knowing about his visit to Vijayawada, Durga Prasad met his grandfather. He again pressured his grandfather to register the property in his name, when the latter refused to oblige, the former killed him in a fit of rage. Police took the accused into custody and registered a case against him under Section 302 of IPC (Punishment for murder).