COVID-19: Book darshan tickets online for Dasara festival

Published: 24th July 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:51 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees planning to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Indrakeeladri during Dasara festival can book their darshan tickets online two months in advance.

The temple trust board committee members have initially planned to make darshan tickets available for the festivities, keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

This year, the nine-day Dasara festivities at the hill shrine will begin on October 17. With more number of persons getting affected by the virus, the trust board committee members are contemplating making 10,000 darshan tickets available online at www.kanakadurgamma.org.

Temple executive officer M Suresh Babu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer silk clothes to the goddess on behalf of the State government. He said that Dasara festivities will be celebrated at the hill shrine in strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

A coordination meeting will be conducted with Collector A Md Imtiaz, Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu and other higher officials to take a call on the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festivities, he added.

TAGS
Dasara festival COVID 19
