Long-pending VMC projects get administrative nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and urban development (MAUD) department has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 19.5 crore for various projects including the long-pending rejuvenation of Budameru canal bund from Rajarajeswaripet to Ayodhya Nagar and construction of a bridge on Eluru canal connecting Madhya Katta (Budameru Katta) to Madhura Nagar. Other works include construction and re-grading of cement concrete drains in various municipal wards.

According to the order (RT 327) issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Thursday, the administrative sanction has been given for taking up the above said works, at the request of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, in the interest of public from the balance amount available with the corporation under the savings of ‘Modernisation of Krishna Delta System’ funds.

The works that would be taken up include the rejuvenation of Budameru Canal bund from Rajarajeswaripet to Ayodhya Nagar (Budameru Bridge, reach 1) with Rs 9.5 crore; construction of a bridge connecting Madhya Katta (Budameru Katta) and Madhura Nagar on Eluru Canal with Rs 5 crore; construction of CC drains and re-grading the existing drains in NSC Bose Nagar (Kandrika) in 64th ward with Rs 1.5 crore; construction of CC drains and re-grading the existing drains in LBS Nagar and Patel Nagar in 62nd ward with Rs 1.5 crore; construction of CC drains in Santhi Nagar area in 61st ward with Rs 80 lakh; and construction of CC drains in Nandamuri Nagar area (Rs 1.2 crore).

Works to be carried out with Rs 19.5 crore



