STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Long-pending VMC projects get administrative nod

According to the order issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao, the administrative sanction has been given for taking up the works, at the request of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

Other works include construction and re-grading of cement concrete drains in various municipal wards. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and urban development (MAUD) department has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs  19.5 crore for various projects including the long-pending rejuvenation of Budameru canal bund from Rajarajeswaripet to Ayodhya Nagar and construction of a bridge on Eluru canal connecting Madhya Katta (Budameru Katta) to Madhura Nagar. Other works include construction and re-grading of cement concrete drains in various municipal wards.

According to the order (RT 327) issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Thursday, the administrative sanction has been given for taking up the above said works, at the request of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, in the interest of public from the balance amount available with the corporation under the savings of ‘Modernisation of Krishna Delta System’ funds.

The works that would be taken up include the rejuvenation of Budameru Canal bund from Rajarajeswaripet to Ayodhya Nagar (Budameru Bridge, reach 1) with Rs 9.5 crore; construction of a bridge connecting Madhya Katta (Budameru Katta) and Madhura Nagar on Eluru Canal with Rs  5 crore; construction of CC drains and re-grading the existing drains in NSC Bose Nagar (Kandrika) in 64th ward with Rs  1.5 crore;  construction of CC drains and re-grading the existing drains in LBS Nagar and Patel Nagar in 62nd ward with Rs  1.5 crore; construction of CC drains in Santhi Nagar area in 61st ward with Rs  80 lakh; and construction of CC drains in Nandamuri Nagar area (Rs  1.2 crore).

Works to be carried out with Rs  19.5 crore

According to the order issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Thursday, the administrative sanction has been given for taking up the works, at the request of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, in the interest of public from the balance amount available with the corporation under the savings of ‘Modernisation of Krishna Delta System’ funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Municipal Administration and urban development
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp