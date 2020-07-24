STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 4,000 crore marked for marketing, cold storages in mandals to strengthen agriculture sector

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to work on strengthening cold storage chains and processing networks in the agriculture sector and ensure that farmers do not run into losses.

Published: 24th July 2020

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has earmarked Rs 4,000 crore for strengthening the agriculture marketing sector and decided to set up cold storage/cold rooms in every mandal in the State.

Reviewing agriculture marketing with the officials concerned on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked them to ready the software for collecting real-time data of the crops by September. The details of the crops being cultivated by the farmers will be informed to RBKs, which in turn upload it in central server. Soon after receiving the information, marketing officials shall intervene and take up the crop  purchase, ensuring minimum support price.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to work on  strengthening all the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) as warehouses, by equipping them with grading and sorting machinery with a budget of Rs 350 crore. Also, other necessary instrumentation like weighing balance, calipers, and lab wears are to be procured with Rs 92.2 crore.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to work on strengthening cold storage chains and processing networks in the agriculture sector and ensure that farmers do not run into losses. The officials were instructed to prepare a detailed project report for establishing warehouses, cold storage, and upgrading RBKs.

The Chief Minister told the officials to ensure that 30 per cent of the sales take place through local markets and Janatha Bazaars and asked the marketing department to intervene with the remaining 70 per cent of sales.

He also directed the officials to prepare a clear database with the details regarding demand, supply, and production of crops across the country and assist farmers to get remunerative prices for their crops.

