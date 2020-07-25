Samples of 150 journalists collected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations commissioner and state-level Covid-19 taskforce member T Vijaya Kumar Reddy appealed to the public not to attach stigma to Covid patients. Contracting the virus does not warrant discrimination, he said and appealed to the public to be compassionate.

The I and PR department, with the support of Krishna district administration on Friday, facilitated testing for journalists, who have also been on the frontline during the pandemic. The commissioner said swabs of about 150 journalists were collected.

On the occasion, the commissioner emphasised the usage of masks, maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. He noted that 85 per cent of infectees can recover by staying at home if proper care is taken and that only five per cent may require hospitalisation.