STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Samples of 150 journalists collected

On the occasion, the commissioner emphasised the usage of masks, maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (PHOTO | RAKESH KUMAR, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations commissioner and state-level Covid-19 taskforce member T Vijaya Kumar Reddy appealed to the public not to attach stigma to Covid patients. Contracting the virus does not warrant discrimination, he said and appealed to the public to be compassionate.

The I and PR department, with the support of Krishna district administration on Friday, facilitated testing for journalists, who have also been on the frontline during the pandemic. The commissioner said swabs of about 150 journalists were collected.

On the occasion, the commissioner emphasised the usage of masks, maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. He noted that 85 per cent of infectees can recover by staying at home if proper care is taken and that only five per cent may require hospitalisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 swabs
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp