STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

7,813 new COVID-19 cases set alarm bells ringing in Andhra Pradesh

Both Godavari districts reported over 1,000 new coronavirus infections each. 

Published: 26th July 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

A medical staff collects swab samples of a woman at an Urban Healthcare Centre in Tirupati on Saturday Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KOCHI/CHENNAI: The upward spiral of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as another 7,813 were added in a day to take the overall tally to 88,671 on Saturday. 

Both Godavari districts reported over 1,000 new infections each. 

Even as the toll is inching closer to the 1,000- mark, 3,208 more patients were discharged from hospitals across the state. The state recorded another 52 deaths. 

Nine of the 52 were from Guntur, eight from West Godavari, six each from East Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool, five from Chittoor, four from Vizianagaram, three each from Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, and one each from Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Kerala records 1,049 recoveries

Kerala on Saturday reported record single-day recoveries from Covid-19 even as fresh cases, including those through local transmission, hit a new mark. A total of 1,049 patients recovered on the day. 

This is for the first time that the recoveries crossed the 1.000-mark which eclipsed the previous best of 968 reported on Friday. 

The positive cases reported on the day totalled 1,103, with 838 cases due to local transmission. The total number of COVID cases reported in the state also crossed the 18,000-mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp