7,813 new COVID-19 cases set alarm bells ringing in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KOCHI/CHENNAI: The upward spiral of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as another 7,813 were added in a day to take the overall tally to 88,671 on Saturday.

Both Godavari districts reported over 1,000 new infections each.

Even as the toll is inching closer to the 1,000- mark, 3,208 more patients were discharged from hospitals across the state. The state recorded another 52 deaths.

Nine of the 52 were from Guntur, eight from West Godavari, six each from East Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool, five from Chittoor, four from Vizianagaram, three each from Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, and one each from Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Kerala records 1,049 recoveries

Kerala on Saturday reported record single-day recoveries from Covid-19 even as fresh cases, including those through local transmission, hit a new mark. A total of 1,049 patients recovered on the day.

This is for the first time that the recoveries crossed the 1.000-mark which eclipsed the previous best of 968 reported on Friday.

The positive cases reported on the day totalled 1,103, with 838 cases due to local transmission. The total number of COVID cases reported in the state also crossed the 18,000-mark.