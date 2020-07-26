Chandrababu Naidu blames YSRC government for social activist Nalanda Kishore’s death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing shock over the death of Vizag-based social media activist Nalanda Kishore, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu blamed the ruling government for ‘causing’ his death. The 65-year-old activist was heart stricken by the false cases filed by the police and died, he alleged.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Naidu condemned what he described as “inhuman” activities of the ruling party. He conveyed his condolences and deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Naidu accused the government and the police of implicating Kishore in false cases just for filing some posts on social media.

He was arbitrarily arrested and taken by road for hundreds of kilometres through several districts and was subjected to mental and physical harassment. This apart, Kishore also faced a threat from getting infected with the virus because of his age, but the police did not care about this, he said. It was because of this that Kishore was deeply pained and hurt, Naidu charged.

Nalanda Kishore dies of heart attack



Nalanda Kishore, who was recently arrested by Kurnool CID on a charge of posting a defamatory post on social media against a YSRC leader, died at a hospital in the city on Saturday. Kishore, a close follower Ganta Srinivasa Rao, reportedly suffered heart attack in the morning. Kurnool CID took him into custody a week ago. He was taken to Kurnool where he was produced in court. He was later released on bail.