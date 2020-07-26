Temple Endowments Officer suspended for 'ill-treating' subordinates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Commissioner Arjuna Rao on Saturday suspended executive officer of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanams at Tirumalagiri in Jaggaiahpet mandal.

​According to sources in the Endowments Department, D Sai Baba, an assistant commissioner rank officer, asked two temple employees, A Madhusudana Rao and Nageswara Rao, to press his legs in his office room.

He also got his head tonsured on temple stairs instead of getting it done at the tonsuring hall. On coming to know about the incident, the Endowments Commissioner ordered a probe and found the officer guilty.

Sai Baba also misused temple property such as refrigerator, air-conditioners and furniture for his personal use.

“Sai Baba was placed under suspension for ill-treating his subordinates and was not allowed to leave the district headquarters,” officials said.