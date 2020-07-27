STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

DGP congratulates cops who joined duty after beating COVID-19

All district superintendents of police have been instructed to keep in touch with such cops, through video conferencing.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 29-year-old sub-inspector attached to Krishna Lanka police station was the first police personnel in Vijayawada to have contracted the coronavirus. He took just 10 days to recover and was back on duty only a day after his discharge from a hospital.

“Though I’m young and energetic, I was afraid that the virus would kill me as it had already killed hundreds in India by the time I was infected. My family members were scared of losing me. The time spent in the hospital was the most crucial period of my life even as people were praying for me and higher officials were regularly monitoring my health,” he recollected.

Just like the young sub-inspector, over 200 police officials, of various ranks, working in the city commissionerate limits have contracted the deadly virus while on duty.On a positive note, more than 80 per cent of them have recovered and are back on duty.

“The health condition of officers who have recovered is being regularly monitored and all duty staff are being told to follow safety measures as police officials often interact with the public in day-to-day life,” said Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu. Not only treatment, but support and motivation from higher officials are being given to the infected cops for their speedy recovery.

All district superintendents of police have been instructed to keep in touch with such cops, through video conferencing.While the Police Commissioner has personally met the officers who beat the virus, Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu, Kurnool SP Dr Kaginelli Fakeerappa, West Godavari SP Narayan Naik, Prakasam SP Siddarth Kaushal and Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan have interacted with the cops infected with the virus over video calls and asked the latter to take prescribed medicines and nutritious food.Also, frontline workers have been getting a warm reception from police and other district officials. Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang congratulated all the officials who resumed work after recovering from coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus corona warrior
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp