DGP congratulates cops who joined duty after beating COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 29-year-old sub-inspector attached to Krishna Lanka police station was the first police personnel in Vijayawada to have contracted the coronavirus. He took just 10 days to recover and was back on duty only a day after his discharge from a hospital.

“Though I’m young and energetic, I was afraid that the virus would kill me as it had already killed hundreds in India by the time I was infected. My family members were scared of losing me. The time spent in the hospital was the most crucial period of my life even as people were praying for me and higher officials were regularly monitoring my health,” he recollected.

Just like the young sub-inspector, over 200 police officials, of various ranks, working in the city commissionerate limits have contracted the deadly virus while on duty.On a positive note, more than 80 per cent of them have recovered and are back on duty.

“The health condition of officers who have recovered is being regularly monitored and all duty staff are being told to follow safety measures as police officials often interact with the public in day-to-day life,” said Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu. Not only treatment, but support and motivation from higher officials are being given to the infected cops for their speedy recovery.

All district superintendents of police have been instructed to keep in touch with such cops, through video conferencing.While the Police Commissioner has personally met the officers who beat the virus, Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu, Kurnool SP Dr Kaginelli Fakeerappa, West Godavari SP Narayan Naik, Prakasam SP Siddarth Kaushal and Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan have interacted with the cops infected with the virus over video calls and asked the latter to take prescribed medicines and nutritious food.Also, frontline workers have been getting a warm reception from police and other district officials. Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang congratulated all the officials who resumed work after recovering from coronavirus.