Private hospitals in Vijayawada join fight against coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district on Sunday reported six more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 144. As many as 332 more persons tested positive for the virus in 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,580. The district now has 1,376 active cases and 4,060 patients recovered so far.

As many as 139 persons were discharged from the COVID hospitals in the district between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday.

In a meeting with district health officials on Sunday, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said that steps were initiated to improve treatment for the virus-infected persons at the Covid hospitals by providing the additional medical infrastructure and deploying more staff. A total of 1,890 beds are available in various Covid hospitals in the district -- State COVID Hospital, Vijayawada - 790), Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutapalli- 600 and NIMRA Institute of Medical Sciences, Ibrahimpatnam-500.

Instructions were given to the hospital authorities to admit the patients based on the bed strength in the hospitals. At present, the oxygen facilities are available in the Covid hospitals and ventilators would be procured based on demand, he said.

Apart from the government hospitals, some private hospitals in Vijayawada have also come forward to offer treatment for the virus-infected persons. “We have identified private hospitals such as Ramesh, Andhra and Liberty as Covid hospitals. Apart from that, Anu and Kamineni Hospitals will also treat the virus-infected persons. Steps should be taken by the authorities concerned to provide food and accommodation for the doctors and medical staff of private hospitals,’’ Imtiaz said.

He said steps should be taken by the hospital authorities to deploy enough lab technicians to conduct X-ray and ECG tests. The Collector also directed the New GGH superintendent P Nancharaiah to make use of the assistance offered by the IMA. During the meeting, the health department officials informed the Collector about the shortage of pulmonologists and anesthesiologists in the Covid hospitals. In response, the Collector has directed the officials to take steps for recruiting them.

He also told them to make arrangements for offering treatment to the patients at the Homeopathy Hospital maintained by the Department of Ayush at Gudivada, by deploying enough number of doctors on deputation basis.

26 doctors appointed for Covid care centres

Srikakulam: DM&HO M Chenchayya on Sunday said that they had appointed 26 new doctors to work in the Covid care centres in the district. He said that the doctors would render their services at Patrunivalasa Covid care centre near Srikakulam.

“We conducted interviews for allopathy, AYUSH and dental doctors. About 26 doctors came forward to work in the Covid hospitals and care centres in the district,” said Chenchayya. He said that more doctors would be appointed soon and appealed to the young doctors to come forward to serve the society.

Visakhapatnam registers 4,100 cases in 5 days

Visakhapatnam: The Covid-19 count of Visakhapatnam district breached 7,000-mark on Sunday with surfacing of 573 new cases. Three more persons died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 69. In the last five days, around 4,100 cases were registered.

As many as 170 persons were discharged from Covid-19 hospitals after recovery on Sunday, according to Andhra Medical College principal and north Andhra Covid-19 special officer PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Sunday. The district has a total of 7,531 cases, of which 4,865 are active. As many as 2,597 persons were discharged from hospitals so far. The district has 395 active containment clusters with the addition of 21 new clusters on Sunday. Of which, 127 are very active and 268 are active.