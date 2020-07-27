Reaching out to the needy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Manava Sevaye Madhava Seva” is the true spirit behind Hyderabad-based volunteer charity association Manavata By Friends (MBF).

The Manavata By Friends team came forward to create awareness among the public on the need to wear masks compulsory while stepping out of home and washing hands regularly.

They are also planning to distribute around 10,000 reusable masks and 2,000 sanitisers to the underprivileged people in both the Telugu States.

Recently, the charity association has distributed masks and sanitisers to 500 underprivileged people in Nallapadu and Perecherla of Guntur Rural. So far, the Manavata By Friends team distributed food, grocery kits, beverages, masks and sanitisers to around 20,000 migrant workers and 5,000 daily wage workers in both the Telugu States.