APSRTC likely to slash 800 intrastate services

Despite the drop in OR, the cash-strapped APSRTC has increased the bus services to 3,200 by June second week.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With many district administrations imposing restrictions due to increase in COVID-19 positive cases, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is planning to reduce the number of bus services across the State.“An announcement in this regard will be made in the next couple days,” a senior APSRTC official told TNIE.  “With spurt in coronavirus cases in the State, we are receiving instructions from various district administrations to reduce bus services gradually,” he observed. 

The APSRTC official said around 800 bus services being operated to and from East and West odavari , Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts and Northern Andhra districts such as Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram are likely to reduced, he added.The APSRTC had suspended bus operations from March 22, following the COVID-19-induced lockdown. As part of the partial relaxation of the lockdown from May 21, the APSRTC resumed intra-State operations with 1,683 bus services on 436 routes, against over 12,000 bus services earlier. The occupancy ratio (OR), which used to be around 72 per cent priot to March, has dropped to 48 per cent after the two months of lockdown. 

Despite the drop in OR, the cash-strapped APSRTC has increased the bus services to 3,200 by June second week.With demand from the passengers for inter-State operations, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney has written to the neighbouring States such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha seeking their approval for the same. 

The Karnataka government has given its nod and on June 17, the corporation resumed its operations to the State with 168 buses, against 500 services operated before the lockdown. However, with the Karnataka government enforcing complete lockdown in Bengaluru, the corporation has cancelled services between July 15 and July 23. 

From July 24, the bus services to Bengaluru and other interior parts of Karnataka were resumed by following the COVID-19 guidelines. The State government has decided against resuming bus services to Tamil Nadu in view of the spurt of positive cases in Chennai. 

