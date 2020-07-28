STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nani counters claims of Chandrababu Naidu on corona crisis

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Refuting the allegations levelled by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu against the State government’s lack of preparedness in tackling Covid-19, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Monday said the government is fully prepared and has ramped up the medical infrastructure to deal with the crisis. “While Andhra Pradesh has become a role model for the Centre and other States in fighting the virus, the Leader of Opposition is making false allegations against the government’s sincere efforts in fighting the crisis,’’ he said. Despite the State’s financial condition, the government is spending `350 crore per month to combat Covid-19,” Nani added.  

Giving details, Nani said 50,000 Covid-19 tests per day are being conducted in the State from the earlier 2,000 to 3,000 tests. “The government is spending `5 crore on conducting tests through RT-PCR and TrueNat modes,” he said, while addressing mediapersons. The number of positive cases in the State is high since 90 per cent of the tests are being conducted on those living in and around containment clusters.

Stating that the government is setting up 138 Covid-19 hospitals in the State, he said of these, 84 are fully operational. “To this end, the network hospitals and the government hospitals have been identified and infrastructure is being developed there. These 138 hospitals will be equipped with 4,300 ICU beds, 17,380 non-ICU beds with oxygen facility and 17,370 non-ICU beds,’’ he said, adding that the process of recruiting doctors has already begun. 

Nani said that the State now has 1,513 ventilators and the government is in the process of buying 1,000 more from the Centre. “The State has five Tertiary Care hospitals to provide high-end treatment in Chittoor, Kurnool, Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam and five more will be set up in East and West Godavari, Guntur, Anantapur and Srikakulam districts where patients with severe symptoms will be shifted,’’ Nani said.

Reports of lack of sufficient beds and corona patients being sent back have come to his notice, he said. The bed vacancy position in each hospital will be displayed on its website. Referring to non-availability of ambulances to shift patients to hospitals, Nani said 215 108 ambulances have been assigned towards this purpose. The district collectors were told to hire private ambulances, if necessary. Nani said that 46,698 additional beds were made available in the 105 Covid-19 care centres in the State. Each centre will have a medical team to treat asymptomatics. He added CCTVs will be installed in each centre to monitor supply of food and treatment provided to patients.

