STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Nodal officers to monitor treatment

Hospitals categorised into A & B; guidelines framed for admission, discharge of patients.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

COVID19, Coronavirus, Sanitiser, Snitisation

For representaitonal purposes (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration on Monday appointed nodal officers to monitor treatment being provided to Covid-19 patients and admissions to hospitals. Regional medical officer Dr Ratnavali and additional director (fisheries) Lal Ahmed were appointed as nodal officers for New Government General Hospital and Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences (PSIMS), respectively.

In a meeting with representatives of Covid hospitals and the nodal officers at his camp office here, District Collector A Md Imtiaz discussed the guidelines to be followed for admission and discharge of patients from hospitals. He categorised the hospitals into ‘A’ and ‘B’; New GGH, a State Covid-19 hospital with 790 beds, was put in ‘A’ category. The Collector further said that joint director (animal husbandry) Dr Subhakar was appointed as nodal officer for NIMRA Institute of Medical Sciences with 650 beds; district youth welfare for Liberty Hospitals (50 beds); deputy commissioner (labour) for Ramesh Hospitals (50 beds); divisional cooperative officer was made the nodal officer for Indo British Hospitals (50 beds); MEPMA project director Prakash Rao for Andhra Hospitals, Bhavanipuram (40 beds).

In B category, Machilipatnam RDO was appointed the nodal officer for District Hospital (250 beds); APIIC project director for Vijayawada Railway Hospital (50 beds); DWMA APD Ramana Rao for Ayush NRI LEPL Healthcare (20 beds); Nuzvid RDO for Area Hospital (100 beds); ICDS project director Uma Rani for Anu Hospitals (40 beds); assistant director (horticulture) Ch Srinivasulu for Kamineni Hospitals (40 beds) and social welfare deputy director for Sai Bhaskar Hospitals (20 beds).

“All nodal officers have been asked to submit detailed daily reports on the number of infected persons being admitted and discharged from hospitals, and the status of vacant beds,” Imtiaz said. During the course of the meeting, the Collector also disclosed guidelines formulated for the treatment of patients at government and recognised private hospitals. For non-critical Covid treatment, private hospitals should charge `3,250 per day and Rs 9,580 per day for critical Covid patients. He added that all Covid patients will be treated in ‘A’ category hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSIMS Covid-19
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp