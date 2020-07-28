By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration on Monday appointed nodal officers to monitor treatment being provided to Covid-19 patients and admissions to hospitals. Regional medical officer Dr Ratnavali and additional director (fisheries) Lal Ahmed were appointed as nodal officers for New Government General Hospital and Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences (PSIMS), respectively.

In a meeting with representatives of Covid hospitals and the nodal officers at his camp office here, District Collector A Md Imtiaz discussed the guidelines to be followed for admission and discharge of patients from hospitals. He categorised the hospitals into ‘A’ and ‘B’; New GGH, a State Covid-19 hospital with 790 beds, was put in ‘A’ category. The Collector further said that joint director (animal husbandry) Dr Subhakar was appointed as nodal officer for NIMRA Institute of Medical Sciences with 650 beds; district youth welfare for Liberty Hospitals (50 beds); deputy commissioner (labour) for Ramesh Hospitals (50 beds); divisional cooperative officer was made the nodal officer for Indo British Hospitals (50 beds); MEPMA project director Prakash Rao for Andhra Hospitals, Bhavanipuram (40 beds).

In B category, Machilipatnam RDO was appointed the nodal officer for District Hospital (250 beds); APIIC project director for Vijayawada Railway Hospital (50 beds); DWMA APD Ramana Rao for Ayush NRI LEPL Healthcare (20 beds); Nuzvid RDO for Area Hospital (100 beds); ICDS project director Uma Rani for Anu Hospitals (40 beds); assistant director (horticulture) Ch Srinivasulu for Kamineni Hospitals (40 beds) and social welfare deputy director for Sai Bhaskar Hospitals (20 beds).

“All nodal officers have been asked to submit detailed daily reports on the number of infected persons being admitted and discharged from hospitals, and the status of vacant beds,” Imtiaz said. During the course of the meeting, the Collector also disclosed guidelines formulated for the treatment of patients at government and recognised private hospitals. For non-critical Covid treatment, private hospitals should charge `3,250 per day and Rs 9,580 per day for critical Covid patients. He added that all Covid patients will be treated in ‘A’ category hospitals.