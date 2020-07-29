‘Focus on prey population, control anthropogenic pressure in NSTR’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prey for the tigers in the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) is very low and for the health and growth of the population of tigers in the reserve forest, it is imperative to focus on the prey population and control the anthropogenic pressure inside the park like livestock grazing and hunting of wild animals. This was stressed in the latest report on ‘Status of tigers, co-predators and prey in India’ released by the Centre on Tuesday.

Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve is the only tiger reserve in Andhra Pradesh and within the tiger reserve, Gundla Brahmeswaram Sanctuary in the southern part of the reserve and Dornala and Srisailam ranges in the northern portion of the reserve (which is dominated by dry mixed deciduous forest and teak forests) have the highest density of tigers, the report said. On the prey and co-predators in the reserve forest, the report found that the chances of sighting of prey for the tigers are very low.“Till human pressure is reduced, the Tiger Reserve is unlikely to improve in its prey and tiger status any further,’’ the report said.

The report said that the NSTR is connected to Seshachalam biosphere reserve through forested patches and three protected areas -- Sri Lankamalleswara Wildlife Sanctuary, Sri Venkateswara National Park and Sri Penusila Narasimha Wildlife Sanctuary -- and this corridor is important for tiger movement in the landscape and must be prioritised for effective conservation.

With respect to co-predators, the tiger reserve has wild dogs, jungle cats, rusty-spotted cats and leopards in abundance at various pockets. Mouse, deer, black buck and chousingha are the prey for the tigers in the reserve.

With respect to Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve falling under Chittoor and Kadapa districts, the report said there are several national and State highways cutting across the corridor.

The effects of these linear structures need to be appropriately mitigated by constructing under and over-wildlife passes, the report said.

The reserve has a wide range of carnivores including tigers, leopards, wild dogs, jackals, wolves and sloth bears and Asian elephants and prey which include chital, chinkara, wild pigs and black buck.

The report, however, said the tiger density in NSTR especially in Gundla Brahmeswaram Wildlife Sanctuary is slowly recovering. “Once this population increases, dispersing tigers are likely to be recolonised from where they have become locally extinct,’’ it said.