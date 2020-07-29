Vidyarthi to look after kids of positive parents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a humane gesture, Vidyarthi (Majeti Prahlada Rao Charities) has come forward to provide free food and accommodation to the children below 15 years of age, whose parents are staying in quarantine centres after testing positive for Covid-19.

Vidyarthi manager P Swetha on Tuesday told TNIE that for the past three years the organisation has been offering free education from class VI to X to the students hailing from poor sections with rural background. The beneficiary students will be selected through an entrance examination.

Informing about the new initiative, she said they came to know that several parents who tested positive for the virus, are worried a lot about their children at home. Considering the plight of such children, Vidyarthi has decided to provide free food and accommodation to them at a hostel in Patamata. “We are ready to provide free food and accommodation to at least 36 children at a time until their parents completed their 14-day quarantine,” Swetha said. Parents can contact Vidyarthi by dialling 9346582838.