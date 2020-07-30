Cattle rearers staring at losses this Eid al-Adha due to COVID-19

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Butchers and cattle farmers have pinned their hopes on making a good profit this week on account of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on August 1. However, the sale this festival season is expected to take a plunge due to increased prices of meat in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Vijayawada’s Panja Centre, Arundalpet, Labbipet, Sanath Nagar and Wynchipet are generally abuzz with people crowding the makeshift stalls set up by butchers and goat-rearers. However, the district administration has enforced geographical quarantine in 11 localities in the city and is allowing traders to operate only between 6 am and 11 am due to the steady rise in coronavirus cases.

Abdul Wahab, owner of Rehman Mutton Shop at Panja Centre, said the prices of exotic sheep and goat breeds from Macherla, Ongole and Cherukupalli sheep have risen by Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000 due to the increase in maintenance cost and the pandemic.

“With the district administration imposing restrictions, we are not buying much from rearers. Even as Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday, I don’t want to take any risk and, thus, have ordered only 50 sheep as against 300 last year. A sheep weighing between 15 kg to 25 kg is being sold for Rs 40,000. Shape and structure also determine the cost,” he said, and added that 5,000-7,000 sheep and goats were usually sold in Vijayawada during Bakrid.

“We have requested the authorities to permit livestock markets from Thursday as ‘qurbani’ (sacrifice) is an integral part of the festival,” said Ghouse Samdani, a sheep rearer from Mylavaram. “It takes around 10 months for a sheep to grow completely and Rs 20,000 is spent on its fodder. Transportation costs have gone up and traders setting up shops in rural areas also made a dent in our earnings,” he observed, and noted that he was expecting a loss of Rs 5 lakh this year.

Meanwhile, VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chandra said the butchers have been asked to go to slaughterhouses in limited numbers. “As the festival is on Saturday, slaughterhouses will be allowed to run from 11 pm Friday to 7 am Saturday. Only 300 cattle and 500 sheep are expected to be slaughtered this year as against 450 cattle and 1,400 sheep last year.” He added that a decision on sale of meat on the festival day, will be taken soon.