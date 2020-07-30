Four held for peddling ganja at Donabanda border

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four persons, including two engineering students, were arrested for ganja peddling on Wednesday.

During vehicle checks at Donabanda border check-post, Kanchikacherla police intercepted 2 two-wheelers and arrested four persons for possessing 10 kg of ganja.

Police identified that two persons were from Hyderabad and Bengaluru respectively, while two others happen to be engineering college students. A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.