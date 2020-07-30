Rail bicycle to facilitate NTPC Simhadri operations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Inspired by the innovation of rail bicycle by North Western Railway, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Simhadri Fuel Transportation Team also came up with a similar one. The bicycle was inaugurated by Simhadri Executive Director Sudarshan Babu.

This bicycle is a lightweight structure and is very helpful in reaching railway bridge approaches and landslip-prone areas which are not approachable by road, especially in monsoon. It will also be useful for patrolling the track in closed sections or sections with low traffic for safety and security of track.

This cheap and economical bicycle helps in saving the time and manpower and also reduces workload of the trackman.