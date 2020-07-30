Andhra woman loses Rs 48000 to online fraud, amount recovered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a swift response to a complaint lodged by a woman, the cybercrime police solved a fraud and recovered the lost money in less than an hour on Wednesday.

The complainant said she had lost Rs 48,671 to a man who, in the guise of a customer care representative, obtained her personal details by hacking her smartphone.

The woman from Kothapet area under Two Town police station limits wanted to transfer Rs 5,000 cash to a friend. However, the transfer, made through an online payment platform, failed but the amount was deducted from her account.

When it was not refunded for over a week, she tried looking for a customer care representative of the company, but fell victim to the cyberfraud.

The fraudster asked her to click on a link, after which she lost Rs 48,761. She immediately informed the cops, who were able to trace the bank account in which the amount was credited.