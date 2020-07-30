STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra woman loses Rs 48000 to online fraud, amount recovered

She immediately informed the cops, who were able to trace the bank account in which the amount was credited.

Cyber Attack

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a swift response to a complaint lodged by a woman, the cybercrime police solved a fraud and recovered the lost money in less than an hour on Wednesday.

The complainant said she had lost Rs  48,671 to a man who, in the guise of a customer care representative, obtained her personal details by hacking her smartphone.

The woman from Kothapet area under Two Town police station limits wanted to transfer Rs  5,000 cash to a friend. However, the transfer, made through an online payment platform, failed but the amount was deducted from her account.

When it was not refunded for over a week, she tried looking for a customer care representative of the company, but fell victim to the cyberfraud.

The fraudster asked her to click on a link, after which she lost Rs  48,761. She immediately informed the cops, who were able to trace the bank account in which the amount was credited.

Cyber Crime
India Matters
