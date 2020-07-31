Three-year-old found dead in water tank in Vijayawada's KL Rao Nagar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-year-old boy was found dead in a water tank near his house at KL Rao Nagar here on Wednesday night. Two Town CI Umar said that on receipt of information that a boy was found dead in a water tank, a team of officials rushed to the spot and gathered information from the parents S Sai and Lokeswari.

The duo said that as usual the boy went to play with the neighbours, however he did not return till night.A pale of gloom descended on the locality as his parents made arrangements for celebrating the boy’s birthday on Saturday.