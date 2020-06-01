3000 MT of essential goods transported by SCR in lockdown 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of SCR has transported a record of 3,000 tonnes of essentials through special parcel trains during lockdown. Of the total, 2,000 tonnes of essentials were transported in May, which included 60 tonnes of medicines.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy on Sunday said a total of 3,000 tonnes of essential commodities like lime, fish, eggs, ghee tins, mangoes, perishables and other material, including 60.13 tonnes of medicines, were transported to various destinations from Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Gudur, Nellore and Anakapalle railway stations during the lockdown.

Booking of parcel and luggage has been permitted in notified special trains and AC specials passing through the division from Monday by the Railway Board. Traders can contact the helpline number of zonal commercial control office (9701370083) or office of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Chief Parcel Supervisors at respective stations for loading of essential commodities in special trains, he added.



DATA

Essentials transported from April 2 to May 31

Fruits - 109.64 tonnes

Medicines - 60.13 tonnes

Fish - 1,750.8 tonnes

Eggs - 134.08 tonnes

Lime - 158.88

Ghee - 54.33 tonnes

Other essentials - 730.93 tonnes

