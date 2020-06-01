COVID-19: Of 45 cops who tested positive, 19 from Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cops doing lockdown duties at various containment zones in the city are worried as 19 officers out of 45 who tested Covid-19 positive are from Vijayawada. According to the statistics obtained, 19 police officers, including Sub-Inspector (SI) rank officers were contracted with the virus, while performing lockdown duties in red and containment zones such as Krishna Lanka, Rani Gari Thota and Machavaram where more than 300 cases reported.

The first being an SI from Krishna Lanka police station and his roommates, the incidents of the men in khaki being attacked with virus reported across the city in various police stations and special party police camps. However, all the cops were attained full recovery and discharged from the hospitals.

“We are worried about performing duties in containment zones. Despite instructing people not to come out of their homes, they are violating rules and causing harm to us,” a duty police personnel said. Speaking to TNIE, City Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said extra care was taken with regard to officers performing duties at all the containment zones.