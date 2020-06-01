Golconda express leaves Vijayawada on Monday morning after Inter-State train services resume

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of passengers thronged the Vijayawada Railway Station on the wee hours of Monday to board the Golconda Express for travelling to Secunderabad. It is the first train to leave Vijayawada after inter-state train service was restored from today.

As per the schedule, train number 07201 arrived at the station at 7 am and departed in ten minutes. None of the passengers alighted at the station. The train came to Vijayawada from Guntur, its originating station.

Following the directions from the railway authorities for the passengers to reach the station 90 minutes prior to their journey, several of the passengers started arriving at the railway station from 4:30 am. All the passengers accompanied by their family members and friends gathered before the east terminal entry point to arrive at the station.

Though the passengers wore masks, social distancing norms were ignored as they were seen in a hurry to inquire with the authorities about the arrival of the train and enter the station at the earliest.

The railway authorities repeatedly announced through public address system asking the passengers with reservation tickets only to stand in the queue lines and the rest of them were asked to disperse from the premises. As part of the protocol, the authorities set up a checking point at the entry of the station

It was already announced that there will not be any general compartments in the trains and only reserved passengers will be allowed to board the train.

Passengers were allowed into the station only after placing their tickets in front of a camera, which will then reflect on another monitor. The Ticket Collecting (TC) staff has verified the tickets from the monitor to avoid any physical contact with the passengers.

Following it, passengers were allowed to pass from an automated thermal scanner installed to avoid physical contact. As the passenger passed through the scanner, his/her body temperature appeared on the screen. A person was appointed to make sure that those who show temperature higher than the prescribed norm is not allowed to board the train, officials said.

More trains are scheduled to arrive at Vijayawada Station from 8 p.m. onwards. Train 07202 Golconda Express from Secunderabad-Guntur will arrive at the station at 8 pm, followed by Falkunuma Express at 9:30 pm, Sanghamitra Express at 10 pm, Godavari Express between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad will arrive at 11:10 pm and Godavari Express between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam will arrive at 11:15 pm.