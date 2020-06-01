STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven trains to pass through Vijayawada  

As regular train services will start from Monday, seven trains will pass through the Vijayawada Railway Station.

Published: 01st June 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 07:41 AM

A thermal scanner set up at the railway station in Vijayawada on Sunday in view of resumption of train services I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As regular train services will start from Monday, seven trains will pass through the Vijayawada Railway Station. Among them are  Falaknuma Express, Golconda Express, Godavari Express, Konark Express,  Sanghamitra Express, AP Express and Duronto Express. The first  train — Golconda Express running between Guntur and Secunderabad — will reach Vijayawada at 6:30 am on Monday.

As part of the protocol, the railway authorities have set up a checking point at the entry of the station. After reaching the railway  station, passengers will have to show/place their tickets in front of a camera, which will then reflect on another monitor.  

The TCs will check the tickets from the monitor to avoid any physical contact with the passengers. Once allowed, the passengers will have to pass through an automated thermal scanner, where again no medical staff will physically screen them. As the passenger passes through the scanner, his/her body temperature will appear on the screen.

A person will be appointed to make sure that those who show high temperature are not allowed to board the train, officials said, adding that all the passengers are requested to reach the station 90 minutes prior to commencement of their journey.

