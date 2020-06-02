290 kg of ganja seized in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kankipadu police seized 290 kgs of ganja from a truck on Monday. Three were arrested in connection with the transportation of the drug and booked under Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On a tip off, sleuths of the Commissioners Taks Force (CTF) carried out a surprise inspection in the town, and found 290 kgs of ganja hidden in a secret rack under the truck. Police said the illegal consignment was heading towards Vijayawada.

The truck driver and two more accused told the police that they work for a dealer who will pay them upon delivery of the consignment. “In the guise of transporting aqua products, the accused were smuggling the contraband.”