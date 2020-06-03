Rise in footfall at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 1,021 passengers reached Vijayawada Railway Station on Tuesday from Mumbai and Secunderabad. Of the total, 892 arrived from Secunderabad by Golconda Express, while the remaining arrived from Mumbai by Konark Express.

As part of the State government’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the medical staff screened the passengers with thermal scanning guns and segregated them, according to districts. The medical teams collected swab samples from the passengers belonging to Krishna district.

The district collector said all passengers travelling between stations within Andhra Pradesh shall not be quarantined, unless they are symptomatic. When it comes to the passengers coming from other States, they shall be subject to the procedure given in Covid-19 order No.52.

Those passengers coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Chennai shall be sent to seven days institutional quarantine followed by seven days home quarantine. Passengers aged above 60 years and below 10 years, pregnant and lactating mothers and terminally ill passengers were given exemption from institutional quarantine, he said. .

As a large number of passengers are expected from Hyderabad, the railway officials will conduct random sampling. To this end, five per cent of passengers in each compartment shall be tested for understanding the prevalence of infection. After observing the pattern of positivity for a week, this sampling may be modified. Data of all the passengers coming from outside the state will be uploaded in Migrant Movement App at regular intervals and home quarantine shall be monitored thoroughly, Imtiaz informed.