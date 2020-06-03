STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada sub-jail inmates 'unmask' their talent

The three-layered face masks stitched by inmates of Vijayawada sub-jail are the most sought-after by the people.

The Vijayawada sub-jail team comprising 10 skilled inmates has so far stitched 26,354 face masks since lockdown.

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-layered face masks stitched by inmates of Vijayawada sub-jail are the most sought-after by the people. The prisoners chipped in after noticing a scarcity of face masks in the city and district. With the private players making a killing by charging not less than Rs 30 per reusable mask, Vijayawada sub-jail officials decided to stitch masks and supply them to citizens at low cost. 

With the help of 10 prisoners in the sub-jail, the authorities started manufacturing masks where each inmate gets Rs 2 per piece. Each mask is sold at just Rs 14. According to sub-jail superintendent K Raghu, the Vijayawada sub-jail team comprising 10 skilled inmates has so far stitched 26,354 face masks since lockdown. He also said police headquarters, NGOs and other organisations have ordered the masks in bulk — not less than 2,000 per order. 

“Soon, we are going to set up a counter in front of the sub-jail so that the public can buy the products manufactured by the inmates,” the superintendent said. This was not the first time the sub-jail inmates showcased their talent. “The prisoners stitched cloth bags when the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) banned use of plastic covers,” said Raghu. 

The superintendent observed there are skilled prisoners in the tailoring and other units and can prepare masks just like professionals. “We are getting orders from government and various other institutions,” the superintendent explained, adding that a fuel station is coming up soon on their premises where the prisoners with good conduct will be used for its operation.

