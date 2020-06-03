Suspected ‘sorcerer’ hacked to death in WG

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 53-year-old man was hacked to death by his fellow tribals suspecting that he was performing sorcery on other villagers. The incident took place at Utagunta village under Velairpad police station limits in West Godavari district on Monday night.

Kukunoor Circle Inspector Suresh said the death of two persons, including a 20-year-old youngster, in the village last month made the locals believe that someone was performing sorcery on others. They suspected the involvement of K Sitaramudu in the death of two villagers.

Sitaramudu was living in the village with 43 other families, for the past one decade. Seven villagers forcibly entered the house of Sitaramudu and attacked him with axes and other lethal weapons leading to his instantaneous death. A case was registered and investigation is on.