Deputy Collector arrested over Amaravati land scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing irregularities in Amaravati land arrested a Deputy Collector of the AP Capital Region Development Authority on Wednesday for allegedly registering government lands to private parties.

The police said Deputy Collector Madhuri got land registered in the name of Ravella Gopalakrishna in Nekkallu in 2016. The SIT earlier took Gopalakrishna into custody and found the Deputy Collector was behind the registration of three acres in his name. The SIT questioned Madhuri at her residence in Vijayawada on Wednesday afternoon and later arrested her.