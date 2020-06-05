Thota Sandeep murder case: Family sees political conspiracy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a new twist to Thota Sandeep murder case, his family members on Thursday claimed that there was a larger political conspiracy in his death and it was not related to land dispute.

Sandeep’s mother T Padmavathi denied that her son was a history sheeter and maintained that he extended financial assistance to the needy people.

She said that a political party had confirmed a corporator ticket to her daughter-in law Tejaswini.

“There is no scope for a gang war, it is purely a political murder. All those involved in the group clash are addicted to ganja and blade batch members. There is no involvement of students in it. We are requesting police to examine the video clip circulating on social media platforms to ascertain the actual facts pertaining to the clash,” she said, adding that Manikanta killed her son as part of the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, his wife Tejaswini revealed that Sandeep received threatening calls from Pandu before the group clash.

She informed that Pandu maintained good relations with Sandeep, but all of a sudden he started threatening her husband over phone.

“I am unable to understand why Pandu resorted to threatening my husband. In the video, my husband questioned Pandu and his followers for harassing him over phone. It is not a land dispute, there is a political angle to it. The people involved in the clash are not students, but drug addicts. Local political party workers were also involved in my husband’s murder,” she said.