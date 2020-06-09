246 kg of ganja seized, eight held near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) intercepted two cars and arrested eight persons and seized 246 kg of ganja from them near Gannavaram on Monday. The CTF officials also filed cases against them under Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Acting on a tip-off, CTF officials carried out surprise inspection at Gannavaram where the cops found more than 50 packets of ganja weighing 246 kg in two cars.