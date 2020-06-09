COVID-19 Unlock 1.0: Low footfall seen at Vijayawada restaurants, malls on reopening

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Malls, hotels and restaurants did not even fill 10 per cent of their capacity on Monday, the first day of Unlock 1.0.While not many customers went out to dine, the number of home deliveries has increased.

"We resumed services almost 15 days back. But today we got more orders than what we got earlier. In these 15 days, I used to get barely 10 orders per day, but today I delivered at more than 25 places between 11 am and 6 pm," said Rajesh, one of the food delivery boys of an online portal. The restaurants were happy to resume services but expressed concern over profits.

"More than lunch, people come to restaurants for having dinner during summer. But unfortunately we are allowed to open only till 7 pm. If we get permission at least till 9 pm, we can earn better and try to make up for losses incurred during the lockdown period," said Sridhar, a restaurant manager.

Several hotel owners in the city also told that they hardly had any bookings. Further, the malls also wore a deserted look on the first day. "We expected at least 500 customers to visit. We thought that after such a long break, people would want to come out. But only 100 people visited on the first day. No permission to multiplexes and play areas also contributed to less footfall as they are one of our big profit-earning areas," said marketing manager of one of the malls on condition of anonymity. The food courts in malls were also quiet as several food outlets inside the malls haven’t been opened yet.

“While 60 per cent of the staff working in these outlets stay in containment areas, 30 per cent of them are yet to get a green signal from their respective head offices,” explained the manager. The malls are also not allowing families to enter the mall with children below 10 years unless they insist on shopping for them to avoid exposing children to the virus.

However, those who visited the malls and restaurants expressed happiness over relaxations. “After almost three months, I have met my friends. It feels good to finally step out of home and hang out with friends. But yes, following all guidelines is also important and anyone who wants to come out should follow the norms,” said Ishita Iyer, one of the customers at a mall.