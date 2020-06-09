Vijayawada land settlement clash: 11 more arrested for Thota Sandeep's murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After arresting 13 persons in the clash between two groups on June 5, Vijayawada police arrested 11 more persons in connection with the case on Monday.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police-1 (DCP-1, L&O) Harshavardhan Raja said the two groups headed by Thota Sandeep and Koduru Manikanta alias Pandu were friends in the past and got separated over political affiliations and land disputes.

When Pandu was involved in a land settlement, Sandeep vented ire at him and also created a flutter at Pandu’s house. Upset with the involvement of Pandu, Sandeep had himself decided to settle the issue of seven cent land worth Rs 2 crore in Yanamalakuduru. Sandeep suffered serious injuries in the clash and died while undergoing treatment.

The 11 accused were identified as Thota Jagadish (Sandeep’s younger brother), rowdy-sheeters from Mangalagiri - Mekathoti Kiran Kumar (29) and A Venkata Shiva Raghunath (29), painter Pandi Vijay Prasad (32), Y Ramu (21), MBA graduate Kandhela Shiva Ramakrishna (25), B Tech graduate B Shiva (27), K Sunil (30), C Sambasiva Rao (30), real estate broker Chanda Ram Nithin (24) and sales executive J Ratna Sai.

"There is no truth in the allegations levelled by Sandeep’s wife on the involvement of political leaders. The involvement of various persons in the settlement prompted both to fight for supremacy. We are also verifying the involvement of Pandu’s mother since she has a criminal history," the DCP said.