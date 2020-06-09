STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada land settlement clash: 11 more arrested for Thota Sandeep's murder

After arresting 13 persons in the clash between two groups on June 5, Vijayawada police arrested 11 more persons in connection with the case on Monday.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After arresting 13 persons in the clash between two groups on June 5, Vijayawada police arrested 11 more persons in connection with the case on Monday.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police-1 (DCP-1, L&O) Harshavardhan Raja said the two groups headed by Thota Sandeep and Koduru Manikanta alias Pandu were friends in the past and got separated over political affiliations and land disputes.

When Pandu was involved in a land settlement, Sandeep vented ire at him and also created a flutter at Pandu’s house. Upset with the involvement of Pandu, Sandeep had himself decided to settle the issue of seven cent land worth Rs 2 crore in Yanamalakuduru. Sandeep suffered serious injuries in the clash and died while undergoing treatment.

The 11 accused were identified as Thota Jagadish (Sandeep’s younger brother), rowdy-sheeters from Mangalagiri - Mekathoti Kiran Kumar (29) and A Venkata Shiva Raghunath (29), painter Pandi Vijay Prasad (32), Y Ramu (21), MBA graduate Kandhela Shiva Ramakrishna (25), B Tech graduate B Shiva (27), K Sunil (30), C Sambasiva Rao (30), real estate broker Chanda Ram Nithin (24) and sales executive J Ratna Sai.

"There is no truth in the allegations levelled by Sandeep’s wife on the involvement of political leaders. The involvement of various persons in the settlement prompted both to fight for supremacy. We are also verifying the involvement of Pandu’s mother since she has a criminal history," the DCP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada police Thota Sandeep Thota Sandeep murder
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp