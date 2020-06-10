42 containment wards in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration on Tuesday denotified containment zones in Vijayawada. Of the total 64 wards, 42 are in containment zones, said Collector A Md Imtiaz. In a statement issued here, the Collector said that lockdown restrictions will be continued as usual in the newly denotified 42 wards.

The municipal officials, ward special officers and police personnel will enforce the lockdown strictly in the containment wards.

The Collector called upon the public in the containment wards to download Aarogya Setu Application and alert the Asha workers, ANMs and ward volunteers in case they develop cold, fever and other health complications, Imtiaz said.